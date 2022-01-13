60 per cent vaccination coverage of Nauru population

A statement from the Government Information Office said this represents only 60 per cent total population vaccination coverage.

“Consequently, 40 per cent of the population is at risk.”

“Vaccination of persons 12 years and above will result in total population vaccination coverage of above 80 per cent.”

“While the majority of adults were vaccinated five or more months ago, evidence of reduced immunity after a long period suggests these adults may also now be at risk from a combination of factors.”

“The Taskforce has determined vaccination targets expected to give the Nauru population sufficient immunity and protection, including booster shots, may be reached by the end of March 2022.”

“It is expected that a Covid vaccination campaign for children aged between 12 years and 18 years will be delivered in late January along with or followed by a booster campaign for all adults,” the statement said.

