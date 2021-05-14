34 graduate with certificates in Nauru Customs Brokers training

The Customs Brokers training ran for two weeks and concluded with three exams.

Nauru Media News – NTV reports trainer Viliame Raikuna was pleased to see that all the participants who started the training stayed until the end.

The Chairman of the Nauru Post Office, Alvin Harris who was a participant said that it went well but it was intensive with a lot of information for the participants to digest and understand customs laws regarding tariffs.

After going through their exam papers the successful participants will be certified and given the green light to become licensed custom brokers with certificates that can be used in the region.

The training is internationally recognised.

Photo Nauru Media News – NTV Caption: Trainer Viliame Raikuna