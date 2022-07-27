3 new Covid-19 cases in Nauru

President Lionel Aingimea confirmed the new cases in his Covid-19 update announcement, yesterday.

Nauru now has 87 active cases and one death.

Aingimea said a total of 215 tests were done over the weekend and out of the 16,864 tests that were done during the outbreak, 4, 511 cases have recovered.

“There are five occupants in Menen quarantine facility; all individuals will remain until the completion of 13 days quarantine. 17 houses in lockdown with 569 residents (this includes members of the household who are negative but are required to remain in home isolation also).”

“Please practice hand hygiene and keep your distance of 1.5-2 meters. If you leave your homes for essential reasons please wear a mask.”

A total of 127 children aged five to 11 received their vaccinations over the weekend (22-24 July).

Of this number, 52 children received their first dose (80 per cent) and 75 children received their second dose (22 per cent) and are therefore fully vaccinated.

Children who have taken their first dose of the Pfizer vaccine from the 27th to 30th June are now eligible to take the second dose.