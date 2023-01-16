24 graduate from Pleaders Course

The ceremony on Friday was hosted by the Department of Justice and Border Control, with Speaker of Parliament Marcus Stephen, Deputy Minister for Justice Maverick Eoe and Deputy Speaker of Parliament Lionel Aingimea conferring the certificates.

A statement said former Justice Minister Mathew Batsiua scored the highest amongst his peers, earning him the Best Overall Student award as well as the Best Male Student award while Blossom Tsiode achieved the Best Female Student award.

Due to Covid-19 restrictions it took two years to complete the 2021-2022 pleaders course.

The graduates: Chloe Odelia Adeang, Taesha Aliklik, Cronisa Baguga, Mathew Batsiua, Katherine Belong, Ignatus Sharko Bill, Mahlon Brechtefeld, Ann-Marie Cain, Trini Josie Caleb, Amos Horasio Cook, Dane Dageago, Isabella Dageago, Regina Deidenang, Jane-Lyn Deireragea, Carlos Eoe, Bernard Grundler, Oanna Harris, John Daigon Julius, Kosak Kosam, Aie Ribauw, Lisa-Marie Solomon, Delvin Thoma, Blossom Lisi Tsiode, Chyna Wiram.

Photo GIO