2 remain in hospital isolation in Nauru

The group are passengers from two flights on Sunday 24 April and Thursday 26 April. Since arriving into Nauru, testing was conducted on all passengers while in hotel quarantine where traces of the Covid-19 virus was detected in some passengers.

A statement said this resulted in isolating the positive cases at the hospital’s Acute Covid Unit (ACU) negative pressure ward and the quarantine time for the remaining passengers deemed as close contacts was extended.

Nauru enforces a 2+5 days quarantine for incoming passengers - first in Brisbane as a pre-travel measure, then on arrival in Nauru. When passengers return a positive test, the groups' time in quarantine is extended until further testing and investigation to trace the point of infection are conducted.

Nauru has recorded five cases since 1 April; three have recovered while two cases remain active.

The Public Health Centre says there are fewer than 300 doses of Covid-19 vaccines on island and urge those requiring a shot to come in this week.

The Centre is open daily, 10am-5pm.

Photo GIO Caption: RON Hospital