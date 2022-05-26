17 people granted Nauru citizenship

The ceremony was presided over by Acting Chief Justice Mohammed Shafiullah Khan and Secretary for Justice Jay Udit explained the roles and responsibilities of being a citizen.

The new citizens pledge “under God” their “loyalty to Nauru and its people, whose democratic beliefs I share, whose rights and liberties I respect, and whose laws I will uphold and obey.”

The new citizens are: Mele Diringa, Aabi Aboo Timeon, Teiniku Dekuro, Aloysius Dekuro, Taratoba Tiare Redfern, Namasu Brianster, Tinai Aingimea Adimim, Tauea Tiro Aingimea, Roneel Ritesh Narayan, Tamaika Kivin Siu, Fred John Kabolo, Zixiong Su, Mark Scarlett, Toa Tataua, Jason Raymond Wharton, Tekeniri Brianster, and Ganilau Khio Hoponoa.

Representatives for Mr Wharton and Mr Scarlett received their certificates on their behalf.

The granting of citizenship is done throughout the year but the ceremony to award certificates is held on or around Constitution day on 17 May.

Photo GIO