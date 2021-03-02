14 Nauru Police Officers complete police leadership course

Police Commissioner Iven Notte said the graduates are “future leaders, who will continue the work of NPF for the benefit of the people of Nauru.”

The graduation was held today.

The three-week intensive police leadership course was facilitated by Errol Gibson, currently Australian Federal Police Prosecutions Advisor in Papua New Guinea.

Commissioner Notte and NPF Learning and Development Head Superintendent Gregor Garoa, complimented the officers for their dedication to their studies, to the teamwork demonstrated by after-hours and weekend study groups observed.

The overall average mark across the student cohort “was 81%.

According to Inspector Iyo Adam, all the students passed the course.

Mr Gibson prepared the course content and will also contribute to course materials for the next course offered to Non-Commissioned Officers in April.

Photo source Nauru Police Force