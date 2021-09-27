100 bikers compete in Tour De Nauru competition

Fifty of the participants competed in the road racer category and another 50 competed in the mountain bike category.

Nauru Police along with protective services officers were in their numbers as well to control traffic and escort the riders.

The mountain biker's also finished their race in a scintillating pace with the first 3 riders breaking away from the main pelaton with the winner streaking away in the run to the finish line to win by a good margin.

The women who started with the second batch finished in a good time beating a good number of men to the finish line.

Results are as follows:

Road bike category

1st Linko Jeremiah $3,000

2nd Bill Capelle $1,500

3rd Olimac Scotty $750

Mountain bike category

1st Grant Wiram $3,000

2nd Marcus Cook $1,500

3rd Elnino Dimapilis $750

Women's category

1st Besuila Ribauw $3,000

2nd Lianne Bop $1,500

3rd Angelita Emiu $750