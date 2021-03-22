10 Nauruans graduate from APTC

Amongst these graduates are nine women and Anais Namaduk, the only graduate with a Certificate III in Education Support, which she completed in Vanuatu in 2019 but was unable to graduate in a ceremony due to pandemic restrictions.

The students received their certificates at a graduation ceremony at the USP Campus in Yaren Friday.

The Australian High Commissioner to Nauru, Angela Tierney, commended the graduates on their achievement.

Deputy Minister for Education, Richard Hyde Menke encouraged them to be champions in the Nauruan Public Service and share their new skills and knowledge to support the Nauruan Government's service.

APTC Country Director for Nauru and Vanuatu, Anna Naupa, relayed her best wishes to the graduates and applauded their perseverance and effort in upskilling despite the changing situation due to COVID-19.

In response to the pandemic, APTC has been adapting its training delivery across the Pacific to address current international travel constraints and ensure classroom hygiene and prevention protocols meet national authorities' requirements.

Whilst international trainers have been limited due to travel restrictions, APTC has transitioned to delivering remotely where possible via virtual platforms.

Increasingly, blended delivery combined with remote trainers from Australia and on-island tutors is supporting skills development to meet labour market demands.

Photo source APTC Caption: APTC graduates with their certificates