Vegan food blogger wins World Porridge Making Championships

Miriam Groot, 25, who runs a blog call The Veggie Reporter, beat competitors from around the world.

She used pinhead oatmeal, mushrooms and vegan cheese to create Oatmeal Arancini - deep fried balls of risotto, rolled in breadcrumbs and deep fried in oil.

The annual competition, traditionally held in Carrbridge in the Highlands, has been run online since last year.

Competitors were asked to submit a video of themselves making their favourite oaty dish.

They were judged on appearance, execution, originality, flair and virtual taste - reflecting which dishes the judging panel most wanted to try.

Coinneach MacLeod - better known as the Hebridean Baker - and Aaron Leung, a video producer from New Jersery, were joint runners up.

Mr MacLeod's Baked Oat Alaska was made with honey, oat and raspberry sponge, topped with pinhead oatmeal brittle ice cream and chocolate ice cream, all encased in a baked meringue.

Meanwhile, Mr Leung's savoury Japanese fusion Golden Omuoats dish included a spicy pork and oatmeal mince, served under an omelette and topped with a curry sauce which included chocolate.

