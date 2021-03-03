Six books Dr Seuss withdrawn over 'hurtful and wrong' imagery

Among the six children's titles being withdrawn are If I Ran the Zoo, Scrambled Eggs Super, McElligot's Pool and On Beyond Zebra!

"These books portray people in ways that are hurtful and wrong," Dr Seuss Enterprises said in a statement .

It said the decision was made after consulting experts and teachers.

"Ceasing sales of these books is only part of our commitment and our broader plan to ensure Dr Seuss Enterprises' catalogue represents and supports all communities and families," it added.

The other books affected are And To Think That I Saw It On Mulberry Street and The Cat's Quizzer.

The announcement was timed to coincide with the anniversary of late American author and illustrator's birthday.