USP’s Vice Chancellor Pal Ahluwalia receives grand welcome in Fiji

Professor Ahluwalia and his wife Sandy Price were welcomed by a group of staff and student at Nadi International Airport this morning.

Ahluwalia has been working out of the Samoa Campus in Alafua since March 2022.

This is the first time that they are back in the country since their deportation on 4 February 2021 when the then government claimed Ahluwalia and Price breached conditions of their work permits.

It had stated that under Section 13 of the Immigration Act 2003, no foreigner is permitted to conduct themselves in a manner prejudicial to the peace, defence, public safety, public order, public morality, public health, security, or good government of Fiji.

Professor Ahluwalia informed the media last year that he was never told that he had breached the Immigration Act until he and Price were deported.

He said that it was a premeditated attempt to remove him as Vice-Chancellor after he raised allegations of corruption at USP.

Fiji’s new Prime Minister Sitiveni Rabuka removed the prohibition order in December 2022 after his election.

According to Rabuka, the exiled USP Vice-Chancellor is free to return to Fiji.

Professor Ahluwalia is currently visiting staff and students at USP’s Lautoka campus.

