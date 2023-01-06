US Speaker election remains mired in chaos after 11 failed votes

With 11 failed attempts to win the job of House speaker since Tuesday, it was not apparent that McCarthy had any path to nail down the majority needed to win the job.

With its inability to chose a leader, the 435-seat House has been rendered impotent - unable even to formally swear in newly elected members let alone hold hearings, consider legislation or scrutinize Democratic President Joe Biden and his administration.

Reuters reports Republicans won a slim 222-212 majority House majority in the November midterm elections, meaning McCarthy cannot afford to lose the support of more than four Republicans as Democrats united around their own candidate.

Not since 1923 had the House failed to elect a speaker on the first ballot. That year, it took nine rounds of voting - a mark matched and then passed today.

After the 10th vote, the House tied a record that has stood since 1859 in the turbulent years preceding the US Civil War that ended slavery.

McCarthy, a congressman from California who had served as the top House Republican since 2019 and was backed by former President Donald Trump for the post, offered the holdouts a range of concessions that would weaken the speaker's role, which political allies warned would make the job even harder.

That failed to quell the revolt. In voting today, McCarthy won the support of 200 Republicans, short of the 218 votes needed to succeed Democrat Nancy Pelosi as speaker. Twenty Republicans voted for other candidates, including Trump, and a 21st declined to back any candidate.