US journalist freed from Myanmar jail

He was "pardoned" before being freed on "humanitarian grounds", the military government said.

The release was secured after negotiations between the junta and former US ambassador to the UN, Bill Richardson.

Fenster's employer, Frontier Myanmar, said he was on a flight out of Myanmar.

Fenster, who was managing editor of the English-language news site, had been convicted of breaching immigration law, unlawful association and encouraging dissent against the military.

He was set to stand trial on further charges of sedition and terrorism on Tuesday, which carry a possible life term in prison.

Fenster was first detained in May as he was about to fly back to the US, and spent 176 days in prison.

He is one of dozens of journalists, and thousands of people overall, to be held since Myanmar's military took power in a coup in February.