 

US diplomats to boycott 2022 Beijing Winter Olympics

BY: Loop Pacific
13:06, December 7, 2021
The US has announced a diplomatic boycott of the 2022 Winter Olympics in Beijing, China.

The White House said no official delegation would be sent to the Games because of concerns about China's human rights record.

But it said US athletes could attend and would have the government's full support.

China has previously said it will take "resolute countermeasures" in the event of a boycott.

US President Joe Biden said last month that he was weighing up a diplomatic boycott of the event.

White House press secretary Jen Psaki confirmed the boycott on Monday, saying that the administration would not contribute to the "fanfare" of the Olympics.

     

