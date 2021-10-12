 

Two men killed in separate crocodile attacks in Solomon Islands

BY: Loop Pacific
13:04, October 12, 2021
109 reads

Two men have been killed in separate crocodile attacks in Solomon Islands while diving for sea cucumbers at night.

Some people are calling for a crocodile cull to reduce numbers.

The deaths come less than a month after the country lifted a ban on harvesting the nocturnal marine animal, also called beche-de-mer, in a bid to boost is pandemic-hit economy.

Local police commander Joseph Maneluga said the beche-de-mer gold rush is attracting divers to crocodile-infested waters.

Customers in China and South-East Asian countries consider the dried sea cucumbers a delicacy and one kilogram can fetch up to 170 dollars in the Solomons.

 

 

Photo: Jan van der Ploeg / WorldFish Solomon Islands  Caption: A saltwater crocodile swims along the Waihara River in Malaita Province 

     

Source: 
RNZ Pacific
Tags: 
Solomon Islands
Crocodile attacks
2 men killed
  • 109 reads