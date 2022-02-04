Tuvalu’s Foreign Minister Kofe nominated for Nobel peace prize

Mr Kofe made headlines at last year's COP 26 summit, when he gave a speech while standing knee-deep in the ocean to highlight rising sea levels due to climate change.

He was nominated by Norwegian politician Guri Melby, who announced it in a twitter post.

The Foreign Minister told the ABC he is still in disbelief.

“Quite surprising but at the same time very honoured to be considered,” he said.

About the viral address, he said the main message he wanted to put forward was to recognise the plight of Pacific Island nations like Tuvalu in their fight against climate change.

"Our message has been, if you save Tuvalu now, you are essentially saving the world

Photo supplied Caption: Tuvalu Foreign Minister Simon Kofe famous speech made as he standing knee-deep in the ocean made headlines at the COP 26 summit last year