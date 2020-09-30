Trump-Biden Debate Descends Into Bickering and Chaos

Biden repeatedly called Trump a “clown” and told him to “shut up” as Trump talked over his answers. He called the president a “racist” after Trump defended his orders to end racial sensitivity training in the government.

Trump insulted Biden’s intelligence and jabbed the former vice president over unsubstantiated allegations about his son Hunter Biden’s foreign business dealings.

Biden called Trump “the worst president America’s ever had” and said that under his leadership “we’ve become weaker, sicker, poorer, more divided, more violent.”