Tremors still being felt in American Samoa

Director of homeland security, Samana Semo Ve'ave'a, said a team also would be arriving next week to install seismic monitoring equipment in Manu'a waters.

Small tremors continued to be felt last night at Fitiuta village - the first being reported on Tuesday afternoon with locals attributing the shaking to the underwater Vailulu'u seamount near Ta'u island.

People in Olosega have also reported hearing roaring and deep pitched tones as well as feeling quick tremors.

People throughout American Samoa are being advised to head for higher ground if they feel a strong or lengthy earthquake, see a sudden rise or fall of the ocean, or hear a loud roar from the ocean.

