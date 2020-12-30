Thousands still in evacuation centres in Fiji

Relief supplies are getting out to affected areas, but there is growing concern about the risk of disease.

4,035 people are in 84 evacuation centres, most of them in the northern island of Vanua Levu, which bore the brunt of the category five storm.

Health officials are now concerned about the possible spread of diseases like leptospirosis and dengue fever - particularly with more heavy rain forecast this weekend.

The government said work crews and relief supplies have made it to all the affected areas, but items like water tanks and shelter are needed.

Permanent Health Secretary Dr James Fong told Fiji Village normally it takes at least a month for these cases to develop after a cyclone.

Dr Fong said they have not received any reports of anything out of the ordinary as yet.

The Fiji Emergency Medical Assistance Team is in the Northern Division to carefully monitor the health situation after Tropical Cyclone Yasa.

The team are establishing a 3 forward operating base.

An Australian navy ship is on the way to help, but its crew will be subject to strict coronavirus protocols with little public interaction.