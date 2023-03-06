Teens charged with murder following Auckland’s Beach Haven stabbing

On Sunday, two teenagers were arrested in the Far North and charged with murder.

PMN News reports Police have named the man who died as 28 year old local Joshuah Tasi, who was attacked following a car collision on Friday night.

The NZ Herald reports Tasi was attacked while in his car sustaining stab wounds to his neck, chest and leg.

Bystanders attempted to apply pressure to the wounds, but Tasi died at the scene.

Local residents gathered on Sunday night for karakia (prayers) and to pay tribute to the victim.

North Shore Councillor Richard Hills says hundreds of people came together to lift the tapu for Joshuah.

“There’s so much shock and sadness in our community due to this violent and senseless tragedy.

“Thank you to all of you who stepped in to help the victim under such horrendous circumstances. I cannot imagine what you’ve all been through.”

Local MP Shanan Halbert says the community has been rocked by the violence.

“Thankyou to all of our faith leaders and community who came to pray for Josh and his family tonight. We are stronger together.”

In a statement from police, Tasi’s family thanked everyone who helped him and provided first aid at the scene and asked for privacy while they come to terms with the loss of their family member.

Emergency services were called to the intersection of Tramway and Beach Haven roads on Friday evening. Photo / Facebook