Tahitian village project gets new backers

The more than $US500 million project was repeatedly rejected for the last 10 years.

The Tahitian village will be made of six different luxurious apartment complexes which have been allocated to different investing groups.

French Polynesia's Ministry of Construction Rene Temeharo told TNTV the infrastructure project will be big enough to agglomerate activities for tourists and locals.

"We have established the location of different lots in a way in which the population will find use in them. There will be shopping centres inter-connecting between each hotel lot with only a couple kilometres walk from each other."

The Tahitian village development will take more than eight years to complete and create almost 2,000 jobs.

Meanwhile, French Polynesia's government has rejected claims that it broke the law in last week's launch of the Tahitian village tourism project.

Heirs of a local landowner Felix Fuller had accused the government of attributing land for one of the accommodation complexes which wasn't its.

However, the government agency in charge of the project says the expropriation in 2015 was legal and it stands.

It said compensation will be paid but this will have to wait until the courts have determined how large the sum will be.