Storm Alex: Deadly flash floods hit France and Italy

Storm Alex has destroyed dozens of houses and washed away roads in a mountainous border region near Nice.

Coastal areas on the French Riviera were devastated, with long stretches of beaches littered with storm debris.

Meanwhile, rescue workers stepped up their search efforts amid fears that up to 20 people were missing.

On Monday, French officials said three more bodies had been found in villages north of Nice, bringing the death toll in the country to four. At least three people have been killed in Italy.

Nice and its surrounding area saw almost a year's rainfall in less than 12 hours over the weekend.

Storm Alex, which brought fierce winds and torrential rain, then moved into northern Italy where record rainfall has also been seen.