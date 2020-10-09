South Korean tower block engulfed in flames

Video footage showed flames spreading across all of the Samhwan Art Nouveau commercial and residential building.

Hundreds of people were reportedly evacuated, including from the roof, the Yonhap news agency said, with dozens suffering smoke inhalation.

The blaze reportedly started at about 23:00 local time (14:00 GMT) and was spread by high winds.

It is now reported to have been extinguished.

The fire broke out between the 8th and 12th floors of the building, which has about 120 households and shopping units.

Some 77 people had been treated for smoke inhalation, the fire department said.

Strong winds made it difficult to control the fire.

Firefighters are searching for any people who might still be inside.

One eyewitness told Yonhap: "Suddenly, the fire came up. The windows were broken and the living room and bedroom lit up."

Another told YTN News of "exterior material", possibly insulation, attached to the outside of the building that caused the fire to spread quickly.