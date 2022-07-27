Seventh Day Adventist Church ventures into digital app to reach the greater public

The organisation recently launched their very own app that can easily be accessed by their followers around the south pacific region.

Communications and Media Coordinator, John Tausere said the app is definitely a way forward in getting the messages across to their followers especially in this digital era.

“The App is intended to act as a resource basket, where our members around the pacific can easily have access to. With the increase of smart phone use and cheaper internet costs in the pacific, it is becoming an ideal way to share and disseminate information, news, and resources to our members,” he said.

The public is expected to benefit from a variety of spiritual messages when accessing the app.

“With the TPUM Resource App downloaded, people will have access to a daily scheduled devotion every morning, they will be able to select a church department and download relevant resources provided from the department, eg. Youth, Family, Education, Health and more. Resources are available in the form of a PDF, word doc, videos, and links to websites. They will also have access to an events calendar where they can view all upcoming events for the church. A Bible study series is also downloadable from the App,” Tausere said.

Tausere added the church is grateful to Crafty Apps Fiji Ltd for playing a major role in making the project possible.

“We would like to acknowledge the company we worked with that created the app, Crafty Apps Fiji Ltd. We were very impressed knowing it is a local Fijian company. Communication with the software engineer was great. There was always answers to our questions, and solutions to our needs on features we wanted from the App.”

“We believe that the app has been a good investment for the church, we are still in the roll-out stages, and hope to do more promotion on what it offers to our members and anyone who may be interested in trying it out,” he said.

Meanwhile, Crafty Apps is a Software Solutions provider based in Fiji. They are provide services such as Digital Marketing, Web Development, Mobile App Development, Data Analytics & Artificial Intelligence.

To access and download the app, visit ‘app.tpum.org’