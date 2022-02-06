Second storm in weeks hits Madagascar

Gusts of up to 250km/h (155mph) are forecast, and waves up to 15m high.

Many people have been moved to shelters and local officials fear that landslides and flooding could leave tens of thousands more homeless.

Storm Ana caused widespread destruction when it hit the Southern African island nation last month, killing 55 people.

At a shelter for people made homeless by last month's Cyclone Ana, people feared there was more devastation to come.

"We are stuck here. We can't bring our children outside because it's cold and we are afraid of landslides. Better for us to be cautious and stay here," said Faniry, only giving her first name.

The streets of the city were quiet on Saturday, and some businesses were shuttered.

On the east coast, where the cyclone has made landfall, 200 people had crammed into one room in a concrete building in the town of Vatomandry, hoping to wait out the storm in the relatively strong structure.