Remains of UK journalist Phillips identified in Brazil

They say the identification was based on dental records.

The second body - believed to be that of indigenous expert Bruno Pereira - is still being examined.

Mr Phillips, 57, and Mr Pereira, 41, were first reported missing on 5 June. Earlier this week, a suspect confessed to burying the bodies.

The suspect was later named as Amarildo da Costa de Oliveira. The police said he had explained in detail how both men were killed before leading officers to the place where their bodies were buried.

The suspect's brother, Oseney da Costa de Oliveira, has also been arrested in connection with the killings, but denies any involvement.

After the suspect's confession, Dom Phillips' family said they were "heartbroken".

"We are grateful to all those who have taken part in the search, especially the indigenous groups who worked tirelessly to find evidence of the attack," they said in a statement on Wednesday.

"We thank the many people who have joined us in urging the authorities to intensify the search and those who have reached out with words of comfort and sympathy," they added.

Mr Phillips' wife, Alessandra Sampaio, said in a separate statement: "Now we can bring them home and say goodbye with love." She added that the confession marked the beginning of a "quest for justice".

Mr Pereira had been introducing the journalist - who was writing a book on the Amazon - to contacts and acting as his guide when their boat failed to arrive at an expected point near the border with Peru.

The pair went missing in the Javari valley, in Brazil's far west, a remote region home to thousands of indigenous people from more than 20 groups. It is a refuge for these indigenous groups, who live in isolation from the outside world.