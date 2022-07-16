Police seize $2.4m in cash, drugs and firearm in Auckland raids

The National Organised Crime Group Investigation named Operation Samson investigated a number of residential and commercial properties across Auckland linked to the New Zealand chapter of the Hells Angels.

A 30-year-old Hells Angel member was charged with money laundering and has appeared in the Auckland District Court.

Detective inspector Albie Alexander said this type of offending undermines the well-being of communities.

He said the investigation would continue to target those who accumulated assets and wealth through illegal means.

"We are all committed to disrupting and dismantling these illegal trans-national networks operating in New Zealand," Alexander said in a statement.

Police are not ruling out further arrests and charges as the investigation continues.