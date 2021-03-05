 

People told to remain vigilant despite Pacific tsunami warning downgrade

Parts of the Pacific region have cancelled or downgraded the tsunami advisory issued this morning, following a second major earthquake off New Zealand's Kermadec Islands, but locals have been told to remain vigilant.

The magnitude 8.1 earthquake struck around 8.28am NZ time at a depth of 10 km, triggering an alert for much of the south Pacific region.

The Pacific Tsunami Warning Centre said hazardous tsunami waves were possible within the next three hours along the coastlines.

Waves reaching one to three metres above the tide level are possible along some coasts of New Caledonia and Vanuatu.

Waves reaching 0.3 to 1 metres above the tide level are possible for some coasts of French Polynesia, the Cook Islands, Fiji, New Zealand, Pitcairn, Solomon Islands, Tonga, Wallis and Futuna.

     

