 

One million people in Louisiana without power

BY: Loop Pacific
06:49, August 31, 2021
59 reads

Louisiana residents may be in the dark for days as officials take stock of the damage from Hurricane Ida, which has been downgraded to a tropical storm.

Ida made landfall on Sunday with 150mph (240km/h) winds, the fifth strongest to ever hit the US mainland. About one million locals remain without power.

"It's going to be a difficult life for quite some time," said one local leader in the Greater New Orleans area.

About 5,000 National Guard members have been deployed to aid search and rescue.

In addition, more than 25,000 workers from around the country have mobilised to support power restoration in the state, according to CNN.

At least one person is dead after a tree fell on their home in Ascension Parish, in Louisiana's Baton Rouge area.

     

Source: 
BBC
Tags: 
Louisiana
Electricity Power
