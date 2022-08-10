Olivia Newton-John: Australia mourns a national sweetheart

It's no wonder that Hollywood is mourning her and that tributes have come from her star friends from Britain as well.

But Australia has and will always claim her as its "darling" and "sweetheart".

Obituary: Olivia Newton-John

This is where she started her musical career, even though she grew up wanting to be a vet and then a policewoman.

Newton-John formed a girl group with three other school friends at 14 and started performing in a café run by her sister's boyfriend.

Australians grew up with a young Olivia Newton-John on their screens.

She appeared on many talent shows. She sang Summertime aged 15 on a televised talent competition and landed a role on the TV programme The Happy Show.

On Sing Sing Sing, another talent show in Sydney, she won top prize: a trip to England.

Even after she was catapulted to major Hollywood fame, starring opposite John Travolta as Sandy in Grease, Australia was proud of their "girl who made it".

Australians are reminiscing over many memorable moments. One of them, of course, is when she sang for the Queen at the Sydney Opera House in 1980. She also performed at the Sydney Olympics in 2000.