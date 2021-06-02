Nigerian head's five children among pupils abducted

Three teachers are also missing following the attack on the school in the town of Tegina in the western state of Niger.

Abubakar Alhassan said he had spoken with the kidnappers who told him that the children were being fed and kept in a good condition.

He said the school had conducted a head count to ascertain the number of missing students.

Abductions carried out for ransom are widespread across Nigeria.

Earlier, Nigeria's President Muhammadu Buhari ordered security agencies to speed up their rescue efforts.

In another incident near Tegina on Monday, armed gangs raided neighbouring Beri town and a nearby village.

Residents told the BBC that that the gunmen arrived on motorcycles and started shooting indiscriminately, causing a stampede.

They burnt down the police station in the town, killing a policeman.

Some yet-to-be-determined number of people were also kidnapped.

Local vigilantes reportedly confronted the bandits and killed five of the attackers.