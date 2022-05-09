Marcos family eye return to power as Philippines votes

The man tipped to win the presidency is Ferdinand "Bongbong" Marcos Jr, the son of the nation's former dictator.

If polls suggesting a landslide victory pan out, it will mean the powerful Marcos political dynasty, will sweep back into office.

His closest rival is Leni Rebredo who beat Marcos in the 2016 vice-presidential elections.

Thousands of other roles will also be up for grabs in the general election, including senator posts and seats in the House of Representatives.

A high turnout is expected of the nation's eligible 67 million voters - many of whom are young people.

Whoever wins will take over from Rodrigo Duterte, the outspoken leader who's come to the end of his constitutionally-enforced six-year term in office.

Duterte's government has been criticised for its brutality in cracking down on drugs and crime, though the administration has always rejected allegations of wrongdoing.

Bongbong, 64, is the son of the late dictator Ferdinand Marcos whose rule over the Philippines lasted for 21 years.

Marcos's rule saw him declare martial law and take control of the country's courts, businesses and media. The army and police arrested and tortured thousands of dissidents.

He, his wife Imelda Marcos - who is infamous for her vast designer wardrobe - along with their cronies, plundered an estimated US$10 billion from public funds. He was forced out of power in 1986 and died soon afterwards.

After his family was allowed back into the country in the 1990s, Bongbong carved out political footholds, becoming a province governor, congressman and senator.

In 2016 he ran for vice-president allied with President Duterte, but lost to Leni Robredo - his main challenger in this contest.

Rebredo is a human rights lawyer and liberal legislator who has consistently led campaigns against Duterte's drugs violence and gender inequality.

She has vowed to tackle corruption, with her campaign slogan being: "Honest government, a better life for all".

While behind in the polls, her rallies have drawn significant turnouts recently - particularly among younger, passionate "Pink Shirt" supporters who have launched a grassroots, door-knocking effort to win her votes.

The other candidates trail Marcos and Robredo. They include boxing champion and national hero Manny Pacquiao, who has promised to tackle corruption and poverty, and Manila's city mayor Isko Moreno who has promised infrastructure spend and a harsher line on China.