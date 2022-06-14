Kiribati govt declares state of disaster due to severe drought

This follows increased salinity levels in the water sources and below-normal recent rainfall which is forecast to continue until the end of the year.

The disaster declaration allows the government to coordinate efforts involving various public bodies and international agencies and partners to get aid to those already being affected.

The Public Utilities Board is advising people to boil water or use bottled water.

The first international response has come from Australia providing 100 solar distillation units for the outer communities which will convert well water into safe drinking water.