Jamaica boosts ties with Pacific

The Caribbean nation has signed bilateral partnership agreements with Kiribati, the Marshall Islands, Palau, Samoa, Tonga and Tuvalu.

Cabinet Minister Fayval Williams said the pursuit of diplomatic relations with Pacific countries would cement Jamaica's strategic plans to establish a greater presence in the Pacfic and intensify relations with small island states.

Williams said there was scope for cooperation in multiple areas, including environment, health, disaster resilience, education, agriculture and fisheries.