Israel attack: Two shot dead in Hadera

The gunmen - who police say were Arab Israeli citizens - started shooting at police on a main road in Hadera, to the north of Tel Aviv.

Police said the two gunmen were then shot dead by undercover officers.

Four other people were taken to hospital, and two others were treated at the site of the shooting.

So far, no group has said it carried out the attack.

Emergency medical responders said a man and a woman were killed in the attack.

The two gunmen were shot dead by other police officers dining at a restaurant close by, says Reuters news agency.

"Our officers managed to neutralise the assailants and prevent a bigger terrorist attack," national police spokesman Eli Levy told Israeli TV.

Just five days ago, four Israelis were killed and several others were wounded in an attack in the southern city of Beersheba.

That attacker was identified as an Israeli Arab who had previously been convicted for supporting the Islamic State group.

Sunday's incident occurred as Israel hosts a "historic summit" with three Arab states with which it has normalised ties, as well as Egypt and the US.

Israel's Foreign Minister Yair Lapid said that all his counterparts at the meeting had condemned the attack. However, it was praised by the Hamas militant group which governs Gaza.

There have been several recent attacks amid concerns that tensions are rising ahead of religious holidays.