Human rights expert calls for more female leadership on climate

Only a handful of female leaders including New Zealand Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern are on the United Nations' climate panel.

The others include German chancellor Angela Merkel, Barbados' president Mia Mottley, Iceland's prime minister Katrin Jakobsdottir, Estonian prime minister Kaja Kallas and the head of UN Climate Change Patricia Espinosa.

Many governments claim that 45 percent of their COP26 teams are women.

But Fijian Kavita Naidu, who specialises in climate change, criminal and refugee law, said many of these women were not negotiators involved in the high-level discussions.

The Greenpeace executive, who's in Glasgow, said the world 'desperately' needs more female leaders making the decisions on climate change.

"We are, like, the minority in the leadership space," Naidu said. "There's 10 of us out of the 140 other leaders and that just tells you that gender inequality remains a real problem and this is not just in the COP process but generally.

"This is setting an alarming trend for observer participation in these very important discussions because we are the ones who hold our leaders accountable to the promises that they make here, back when we go home.

"We don't have enough women, who are meaningfully able to do that here, and this is a huge problem," Naidu said.

The world as designed by men has destroyed many things, delegates were told this week as leaders and campaigners warned that the climate crisis could not be ended without the empowerment of women.

Women and girls around the world suffer disproportionately from the impacts of climate breakdown, as they are on average poorer, less educated and more dependent on subsistence farming. A UN report found 80 percent of those displaced by the climate emergency are women.

The focus on gender equality this week in Glasgow saw indigenous women and politicians demand increased investment.

Åsa Regnér, from UN Women, told the conference that only three percent of the climate overseas development aid actually target women's rights and gender equality specifically.

"The UN, with its convening power, should really address that because as long as we don't have the resources, little will happen.

"If we are to win the fight against climate change, we need to have women participating equally in climate action," Regnér said.

Some countries announced the climate projects they funded would have to incorporate gender equality.

Alok Sharma, the UK minister and president of COP26, said the world knows that from its efforts to tackle climate change - "it is more effective when we put women and girls at the heart of those efforts."

Climate-related events will prevent at least four million girls in lower-income countries from completing their education in 2021, Sharma said, as he cited a Malala Fund report.

On current trends, the climate crisis will contribute to at least 12.5 million girls not completing their education each year, the report said.

"That is an absolute travesty and a dangerous one," Sharma said. "Because, as well as being a fundamental good in itself, education empowers girls and equips them to deal with the effects of climate change and to take climate action."

Sharma announced that the UK was giving $US190 million to tackle climate change while addressing gender inequalities.