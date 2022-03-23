Hillsong Church founder Brian Houston resigns after internal misconduct investigation

The acting head of the church, Pastor Phil Dooley, made the announcement at an emergency all-staff meeting today and said Hillsong will launch an "independent review" of its governance structure.

Pastor Dooley read a statement by the Hillsong global and Australian boards which said: "We would like to advise you that Pastor Brian Houston has resigned as global senior pastor of Hillsong Church and the board has accepted his resignation."

He said it was time for a "humble reflection" for the church and thanked Mr Houston and his wife Bobbie for their service.

"We understand there will be much emotion at this news and we all share these feelings," he said.

"We ask that you continue to pray for them and the entire Houston family during this challenging time."

Pastor Dooley acknowledged "that change is needed".

"As you can appreciate, there is still much to be done and the church leadership continues to seek God for his wisdom as we set the course for the future," he said.

Photo Hillsong Church Caption: Hillsong founder Brian Houstan resigns