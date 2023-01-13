Green comet approaching Earth for first time in 50,000 years

NASA officials said the icy visitor was first spotted in March 2022 while it was inside the orbit of Jupiter.

BBC reports it could be seen through binoculars as a small green glow to those in the Northern Hemisphere starting on Thursday.

It will be closest to Earth on 2 February, scientists said.

"Comets are notoriously unpredictable, but if this one continues its current trend in brightness, it'll be easy to spot," NASA said on its blog earlier this month.

"It's just possible it could become visible to the unaided eye under dark skies,"

The icy celestial body - called C/2022 E3 (ZTF), a "mouthful of a name", according to NASA - is making its closest approach to the sun on 12 January before making its closest approach to Earth on 2 February.

At that point it will be just about 26 million miles (42 million kilometres) away from the planet, according to the Planetary Society.

Photo courtesy Dan Bartlett Caption: Retired science teacher, Dan Bartlett, captured this image from his cabin near Yosemite National Park in California