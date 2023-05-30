German police arrest stripper over toy gun

The incident happened on Friday evening, when police said a "suspicious man" was seen on a street in the city's Nordend district.

BBC reports he was wearing a US police uniform and helmet and was thought to be carrying an assault rifle.

The man had in fact been hired for a stag party at a nearby pub.

Police got the man on the ground and handcuffed him before discovering the gun was a toy. He was then released.

"He was carrying a deceptively real-looking toy gun," police said in a statement.

"The 31-year-old underestimated the martial effect of his own outfit."