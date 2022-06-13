Former British soldier Jordan Gatley killed in fighting

Jordan Gatley, who left the British army in March and travelled to Ukraine, was described as "a hero" by his father Dean in a tribute on social media.

He died in the battle for the eastern city of Severodonetsk, which has seen intense fighting in recent days.

The Foreign Office has said it is "supporting the family of a British man who has died in Ukraine".

Mr Gatley's father wrote in a Facebook post that his son had been helping train local forces. He added that Jordan was fatally shot on the front line while defending the city and they were informed of his death on Friday.

He had gone to Ukraine to help "after careful consideration", he said.

According to the Facebook post, the family "had several messages from his team out there telling us of his wealth of knowledge, his skills as a soldier and his love of his job".

"His team say they all loved him, as did we, and he made a massive difference to many people's lives, not only soldiering, but also by training the Ukrainian forces," the statement continued.