Five killed in Solomons as car ploughs into crowd

A statement from the Royal Solomon Islands police said a land cruiser was being chased by police outside the capital Honiara for driving dangerously.

The police said there were parked vehicles and a car on the main bridge, so the chased driver chose to use an old where a group was fundraising.

After ploughing into the crowd, the driver fled but has now been arrested.

The vehicle was later burnt down to ashes.

Supervising Provincial Police Commander in Guadalcanal, Superintendent Edwin Sevoa, is urging people to avoid taking the law into their own hands and to let police take charge.

He said an investigation is now underway.

Superintendent Sevoa sent the police's condolences to the family and relatives of the deceased for the loss of their loved ones.