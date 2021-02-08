Fiji Speaker disallows debate on Ahluwalia deportation

Ratu Epeli Nailatikau ruled that an Oral Question from NFP leader Biman Prasad and an Adjournment Motion from Sodelpa leader Ratu Naiqama Lalabalavu were not of urgent natures.

The deportation of the regional body's vice-chancellor has led to widespread regional criticism of Fiji's government and urgent calls for action.

However, speaker Ratu Epeli said Mr Prasad's question did not relate to a matter of public importance and did not qualify as urgent.

Further, the Adjournment Motion was disallowed under standing orders.

"I have considered the nature of the Adjournment Motion and ruled that the matters raised in the Adjournment Motion are not something that requires the immediate attention of parliament or the government," Ratu Epeli said.