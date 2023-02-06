Fiji school students involved in drug-related crimes

The youngest student is a 13-year-old.

This has been highlighted by the Fiji Police Narcotics Bureau.

The Bureau is hoping that parents will spend more time discussing issues regarding drugs with their children.

“We have a shared responsibility as parents, guardians, community leaders, religious denomination leaders, village elders to nurture our children.”

“It says this includes the monitoring of their activities, behavior and who they associate themselves with.”

The Bureau added that with the new school term starting today, they hope that everyone will work together as a community, and as a country with a common goal to protect children from being lured and trapped by selfish Illicit drug peddlers who live in the community.