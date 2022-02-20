Fiji reports 213 dengue, 30 typhoid cases

The Government earlier announced that 14 people had died from leptospirosis this year including a six year old boy.

Health Secretary Dr James Fong also confirmed 179 cases of Leptospirosis this year.

Dr Fong said of the typhoid cases, 11 were from the Central Division, 14 in the west and five in the north of the country.

But he said case numbers of typhoid fever were below the expected numbers for this time of year.

"Typhoid fever is typically found in areas that do not have access to clean drinking water such as rural areas and urban informal settlements," Dr Fong said.

"We strongly encourage people who live in these areas, and any other areas without access to clean drinking water, to boil all drinking water.

"We must all also continue to practise basic hygiene measures such as frequently washing hands with soap and water, but especially after visiting the toilet and before eating or preparing food."

Meanwhile, Dr Fong said there's been an increase in dengue cases since the recent heavy rain and floods.

"There have been 213 cases of dengue fever reported, which is within the expected numbers for this time of the year," he said.

Dr Fong urged the public to get rid of potential mosquito breeding places, such as empty containers outside homes that may collect water, including discarded tyres.