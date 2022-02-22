Fiji records 5 new Leptospirosis-related deaths

Permanent Secretary for Health, Doctor James Fong said there have been four deaths in the West from Bukuya, Tavua, and Rakiraki and one in the Northern Division from Macuata.

He said this brings to a total of 19 deaths nationally due to leptospirosis, with 16 deaths in the West, one in the Central Division, and two in the North this year.

Dr. Fong added that Fiji now has an outbreak of leptospirosis in the West and the Central Division, an increasing trend of leptospirosis in the North, and dengue fever in the Western Division.

MOH confirmed that most of the leptospirosis cases are in the West, with Lautoka hospital recording a total of 63 hospital admissions.