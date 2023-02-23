Fiji PM Rabuka discusses bilateral relations with Cook Islands counterpart

The two leaders during their first meeting, discussed key areas of cooperation to further advance Fiji and Cook Island’s bilateral relations.

During the meeting, Prime Minister Rabuka emphasized that Fiji places great importance on its relations with the Cook Islands as Pacific Island Developing States and stewards of large maritime spaces.

He adds that the bilateral relations have grown over the years, through collective participation and advocacy in regional and at international forums.

Rabuka also highlighted that the relations between the two nations have continued to grow from strength to strength.

He also thanked his Cook Islands counterpart for his leadership in representing the Forum Chair to Japan to meet with the Prime Minister of Japan in February to discuss the issue of Fukushima’s Discharge of Nuclear Waste into the Pacific Ocean.

The Cook Island Prime Minister conveyed his sincere gratitude to Prime Minister Rabuka for the warm welcome they received upon arrival, saying they are looking forward to a productive Forum Special Leaders Meeting.