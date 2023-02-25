Fiji passes baton to the Cook Islands

"As I handover the baton, I know that we are in good hands as we paddle our drua (canoe) to achieve our collective aspirations," said Rabuka in his final statement as outgoing Forum chair.

The chairmanship has been transferred to the Cook Islands who will host the 52nd PIF summit later this year.

Cook Islands Prime Minister, Mark Brown, has promised to keep the region's "unity intact".

Brown said while the main challenges in the Suva Agreement have been overcome with the allocation of offices within the region, "resourcing and financing" are issues that will need attention.

"We have to thank the government of Australia and New Zealand for providing that support for the next three years," he said.

"But I would expect that there will be more work done by officials to actually finalise what the financing requirements will be as negotiations will take place for costs and resources."

The final member of the Forum Troika and next in line for chair is the Kingdom of Tonga.

Other decisions set out in the communique included PIF leaders pledging their support for Australia's joint bid to host COP31 alongside Pacific countries.

The support for a draft resolution to the UN General Assembly seeking an advisory opinion from the International Court of Justice on climate change and human rights.

And last but not least the Pacific Forum leaders support the Solomon Islands, Kiribati and Tuvalu in their request to the UN Committee for Development Policy to defer their graduation from Least Developed Country status for another three years.