Fiji Airways to appeal tribunal order over workers' claims

The flight attendants, laid off by the company last year, challenged the airline's attempt to dismiss their grievance claims.

The tribunal accepted the argument of the 245 flight attendants that their appeal provisions in the collective agreement with the airline only applied to disciplinary dismissals.

The court dismissed an application by Fiji Airways to strike out the cabin crews' grievance claims on the basis that they failed to file an appeal under the Collective Agreement.

In the Lautoka Magistrates Court on Wednesday, the workers' lawyer Jon Apted told the tribunal it should deal with the issue of liability first to save time.

Apted said if the court decided that the airline had breached the contracts of its employees, it could hear the 245 grievers on remedies later.

Fiji Airways' lawyer Ravneet Charan told the court the company would appeal the order and he sought 28 days to file submissions.

The matter was adjourned to 24 May.

Last May nearly 800 Fiji Airways staff, including cabin crew and pilots, were made redundant.

The airline had said the severe effects of the pandemic had resulted in the company taking the "drastic step".

All 79 expatriate pilots had their contracts terminated including eight expatriate executives, the airline said in a statement.

Fiji Airways had six local executives who retained their jobs and now constitute the majority of the leadership team.

The letter said people who had been released could reapply for roles when the situation allowed.