Fiji AG gives police statement regarding 1987 bomb claims

Aiyaz Sayed-Khaiyum gave a statement to police on Monday.

Police confirmed the Attorney General visited its Criminal Investigation Department in Suva to give his statement.

When approached by the media, Sayed-Khaiyum said everyone should let due process take its course.

He accused the media of interfering with the process.

Police spokesperson, Ana Naisoro, said investigators would compile a file for the Director of Public Prosecutions.

Meanwhile, police have appealed to the public to be patient as they investigate a 1987 home-made bombing incident, allegedly linked to the Attorney-General.

Acting Commissioner of Police Rusiate Tudravu told the Fiji Times newspaper the public needed to be mindful that the case happened three decades ago.

Tudravu assured the public police would thoroughly investigate the matter.

"We are asking members of the public to be mindful of the fact that this is a report of an allegation that dates back more than three decades so it will take time for investigators to conduct their work," he said.

"We cannot comment on decisions made during another commissioner's leadership and circumstances of the reports are different so it would not be fair for us to be commenting on actions and decisions made then."

Ana Naisoro said police had received a report from the complainant, Veronica Malani and her husband Manoa Malani.

The couple claimed their home had been spied on by drones since Veronica Malani lodged the bombing complaint with police.

"We are confirming a report which claims the use of drones, however, we will not be able to divulge any other information as the investigation is under way," Naisoro.

"I can confirm that the case was reported at the Raiwaqa Police Station.

"Our investigations are still ongoing as earlier stated and we are looking into the issues outlined by the Director of Public Prosecutions."

Manoa Malani told the Fiji Times his family was visited by Chief Operations Officer, Abdul Khan, who assured them of their safety.

Malani said since his wife reported the 1987 incident, they now had a "glimmer of hope".

Last week the file containing allegations against the Attorney-General was returned to police by the Office of the Director of Public Prosecutions.

According to the Director of Public Prosecutions, Christopher Pryde, the file had been sent for "further investigation".

Police initially submitted the file to Pryde's office after receiving a complaint in July regarding the Attorney-General's alleged involvement in the 1987 incident.